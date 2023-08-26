EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Joining together as one was the theme Saturday of an event in Monroe County.

A day-long event called “Unity in the Community” took place at Dansbury Park in East Stroudsburg.

It featured live music, food, and vendors selling all kinds of goods.

There was also a car show put on by Northeast Race Beast.

Organizers say their goal is to bring people together for a good time and network with others in the community.

“The music and the camaraderie I ran into a high school buddy I hadn’t seen in a couple of years and we were just reminiscing and we’re actually networking and going to do some positive things together. in the future. we tend to be very insular these days we stay in our own lane. I think that we’ve got a unique opportunity to begin sharing ideas and friendship and fellowship with each other,” explained Darren Johnson from the Poconos.

Organizers say this year’s event was bigger than last year, and they hope to do it even bigger next year.