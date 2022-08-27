EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Coming together as one, that’s the theme of an event taking place in the Poconos.

The “Sistahship Network” planned the day-long unity in the community celebration at Dansbury Park.

More than 20 vendors and non-profits participated in the event, setting up tents and selling handmade goods.

An organizer behind the event told Eyewitness News it’s an opportunity to get everyone involved.

“It really is about unifying everyone in the community and not feeling like, you know again, we talk about diversity, we talk about equality, we talk about inclusion. This is what this community event is about,” said CEO of Sistahship Network, Stefania Johnson

The Unity in the Community celebration continues through 7 p.m. Saturday night in East Stroudsburg.