WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A popular local book drive hitting eight years running. The United Way of Wyoming Valley collected the books with the goal of helping children academically.

The United Way recognizes how important reading is and realized people in Wyoming Valley may not be able to afford books for their children.

The organization started with a few thousand books when they started. That has grown to 17,000 this year.

The goal is to get the reading material out to children before their summer break in order to keep their minds sharp for the upcoming school year.

“If we’re helping, especially the youngest of kids, you know get the books, get the tools that they need, and they can develop that good reading foundation. It helps them throughout their whole academic career,” said President and CEO of The United Way of Wyoming Valley Bill Jones.

The books will be distributed at a book fair at the Wilkes-Barre Area School District on May 23.

The remaining books will be donated throughout the community.