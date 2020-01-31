United Way Visits Luzerne County Head Start

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) United Way of Wyoming Valley visited Luzerne County Head Start to take part in a family engagement session for parents and toddlers enrolled in Early Head Start.

The Early Learning Program, which receives funding through a United Way grant, provides 90-minute home visitation services to expectant mothers and their babies.

Family Educators from Head Start provide health and developmental evaluations and parenting education to the new parents.

The participating families are also invited to twice monthly “family learning and engagement sessions” at Head Start’s Wilkes Barre location on Beekman Street.

Today was one of those engagement sessions where United Way staff and the Early Head Start families got to meet.

The regular sessions offer a chance for the families served by the Early Learning Program to meet each other and their children to be socialized at a very early age.

These children will enter regular Head Start classroom education when they’re a little older.

A $72,800 United Way Grant directly funds 8 of the children in this program, and helps match State and Federal funding that Early Head Start receives.

There are currently 211 children served by the Early Head Start Programs in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties.

Early Head Start is in its 25th year.