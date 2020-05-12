Coronavirus

United Way offices team up to post ‘Thank You’ banner to frontline workers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The United Way of the Wyoming Valley, Wilkes-Barre City and the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce teamed up to post this banner on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

Attending the unveiling on Public Square on Tuesday, May 12 were: Front row (L-R) Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, Lindsay Griffin, COO, Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber, Bill Jones, President/CEO United Way of Wyoming Valley, Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney. Second row (L-R) Wilkes-Barre Health Director Henry Radulski, Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri, Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joseph Coffay, Ben Eaton, Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber, Troy Standish, Board Chairman, United Way of Wyoming Valley [This info obtained by Eyewitness News from the United Way of Wyoming Valley]

The message is simple: Thank you to the frontline and essential workers in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re all feeling the pain that the COVID-19 emergency has brought to our lives, but it’s hard to imagine the lives of those who put their own health aside to help our neighbors who have fallen ill to the virus, or those who work tirelessly to allow everyone to have access to the essential goods and services we all need,” said Bill Jones, President/CEO of United Way Wyoming Valley. “We fully recognize that we are still in the red phase and businesses, employees, families and children are still struggling, but a lot has been done to get us to this point by front-line heroes and so many others who are helping and contributing, it is a good time to express a well-deserved and a heartfelt ‘thank you.”

United Way of Wyoming Valley

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos