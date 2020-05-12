United Way offices team up to post ‘Thank You’ banner to frontline workers

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The United Way of the Wyoming Valley, Wilkes-Barre City and the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce teamed up to post this banner on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

Attending the unveiling on Public Square on Tuesday, May 12 were: Front row (L-R) Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, Lindsay Griffin, COO, Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber, Bill Jones, President/CEO United Way of Wyoming Valley, Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney. Second row (L-R) Wilkes-Barre Health Director Henry Radulski, Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri, Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joseph Coffay, Ben Eaton, Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber, Troy Standish, Board Chairman, United Way of Wyoming Valley [This info obtained by Eyewitness News from the United Way of Wyoming Valley]

The message is simple: Thank you to the frontline and essential workers in the COVID-19 pandemic.