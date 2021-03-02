United Way of Wyoming Valley keeps annual reading tradition alive despite pandemic

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The United Way of Wyoming Valley is keeping an annual reading tradition going with a twist.

Despite the pandemic, the organization recruited 14 virtual volunteer readers in celebration of Dr. Seuss’s birthday and Read Across America Week.

Volunteers recorded themselves reading a children’s book which can be viewed online by more than 150 classrooms in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District as well as the general public.

Volunteer reader and Pediatrician Jeffery Kile says keeping this tradition alive is a vital way to spark reading interest in children and help them learn.

