FORTY-FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An army of volunteers fanned out across Luzerne County, Wednesday to lend a hand.

More than 500 volunteers took part in the United Way’s 29 Annual Day of Caring. The volunteers, from 52 local businesses, headed to local nonprofits, and charitable and community organizations in the Wyoming Valley on Wednesday.

Dozens of volunteers showed up at the Forty Fort Cemetery to help spruce up the property.

“They’re all my angels today, they really are. It’s a lot of work and everything that they’re doing just makes it that much easier for me,” said Bonnie Baker, groundskeeper, Forty Fort Cemetery.

Some of the other locations volunteers helped out included the Lands at Hillside Farms, the River Common, and Ruth’s Place.