WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the summer almost over back to school shopping is on the minds of many, and one organization in the area is helping kids prepare for the back-to-school season.

Earlier Friday, the United Way of Wyoming Valley held its Helping Kids Thrive Drive. Local companies and other nonprofits were showing their support all day through donations.

Back-to-school season is just around the corner. The United Way of the Wyoming Valley is giving kids a helping hand with filling their backpacks this year with its Helping Kids Thrive Drive.

“With one in every four kids growing up in poverty they may not have the items that they need,” said Bill Jones, president and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley.

The Thrive Drive collected everything from crayons to toothbrushes for kids. The drive also collected personal care items and feminine hygiene products. All of these donations will benefit the United Way Nurse’s Pantry Program.

“The nurse’s pantry provides supplies hygiene items, school supplies, things like that, in 27 school buildings throughout eight school districts throughout the Wyoming Valley,” Jones explained.

26 different companies and organizations made donations to the drive.

“We are donating pencil boxes for our schools for the United Way to give out,” said Michaela Coolbaugh, a driver for Child Hunger Outreach Partners.

Coolbaugh says it’s nice to help out a fellow nonprofit’s cause.

“We all gotta stay together,” said Coolbaugh.

Other companies in the area also stopped by to make donations.

“We really take it personally because we are involved in all of our communities and we wanna see all of our communities do their best and thrive. We are fueling our future so this is a great way to take part in that,” said UGI community relations manager Ann Blaskiewicz.

Many individuals also made generous donations to the drive. United Way says they are still accepting supply donations even after the drive.