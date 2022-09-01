WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— An organization dedicated to improving communities in several counties is having an event to kick start its annual fundraising efforts.

Lycoming County United Way is holding a carnival at the New Trail Brewing Company to celebrate the community. It’s the beginning of their year-round efforts to raise funds for their partners.

This year, Lycoming County United Way celebrated 100 years of service. As part of their centennial campaign, they’re having a carnival to kick off their $2,000,000 fundraiser goal.

“We’ll have carnival games, there’ll be a dunk tank. The hatchet house is coming with their mobile ax-throwing event. We also have live music the heartstrings are coming, and we’ll have an amazing raffle,” said Betsy Reichenbach, the Administrative Manager at Lycoming County United Way.

The kick-off carnival is set up at the New Trail Brewing Company in Williamsport. Mike Larosa, partner and director of brewing operations, said they’ve been working with United Way for years and they’re happy to host the event.





“Our position’s always been that rising tides saves ships. So, we want to support the local economy and in any way that we can. Whether that has to do with business itself or it has to do with private organizations or public organizations. We want to make Williamsport better,” Larosa told Eyewitness News.

United Way works to improve communities through education, financial stability, and health. They donate to organizations like the YMCA, the YWCA, the American Rescue Workers and more. President Ron Frick said they’re determined to reach this year’s goal and continue their support.

“COVID-19 and a lot of things that have gone on in the community, inflation, the economy have really impacted a lot of our programs. And so there’s really never enough money and so the more we can raise to support the community then you know the better off all of us are,” Frick explained.

Frick added that without businesses like New Trail, they wouldn’t be able to donate to their partners. So if you have the time, come down to the carnival, it’ll be open until 8 pm.