United States Postal Service offers tips to keep your packages safe this holiday season

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — After many spent big online during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s important to make sure thieves don’t get ahold of those deliveries to your doorstep.

Roughly 92% of shoppers plan to shop online and have their purchase delivered to their home this holiday season according to a survey by C+R Research.

Unfortunately, this is music to the ears of porch pirates.

The holiday season is the prime time for thieves to steal packages from your home.

The U.S. Postal Service has a few ways you can keep your packages safe from thieves this holiday season:

If possible, once your package gets delivered, don’t leave it unattended for long periods of time.

Take advantage of online tracking services offerent by retailers across the nation.

Consider monitering your front door with a camera…Like a ring doorbell.

Talk to your employer…It’s always better to ship a package to where you will be in the middle of the day.

George Clark the postal inspector at USPS says, “You should be paying attention and making arrangements because if you’re going to have something worth thousands of dollars be delivered, you have to make arrangements for it to be picked up.”

For more tips on package security, visit the USPS website here.