‘United in Recovery’ continues free NARCAN distribution in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) The United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties is continuing their free distribution of opioid overdose medication, Naloxone, to the public in Bloomsburg.

The United Way says “community members can pick up naloxone kits along with information on substance use disorder treatment, counseling services, peer support, and basic needs assistance.”

The next distribution date is set for March when residents can obtain the opioid-reversing medication during the event with contactless pick-up.

Naloxone (Narcan) can be picked up at 36 East Main Street, Bloomsburg on the following dates:

Monday, Mar. 14 from 1:00 – 2:00 PM
Thursday, Apr. 7 from 9:00 – 10:00 AM
Monday, May 16 from 1:00 – 2:00 PM
Thursday, Jun. 9 from 10:00 – 11:00 AM

The United Way encourages the public to wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols during the events.

For more information, you can contact the United Way at 570-380-0043. Or visit their website.

