‘United Way Cares’ aims to raise money locally for those in need

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Regional United Ways across Northeastern and Northcentral Pennsylvania are collaborating to raise money for our neighbors who are affected by COVID-19.

United Way has partnered with Eyewitness News on a new project called “United Way Cares.”

It’s a way to help bring in money for anyone dealing with the struggles of COVID-19.

Ron Frick, president of the Lycoming County United Way explains, “probably the first thing we did was partner with First Community Partnership with Pennsylvania to develop four different COVID response funds, one here in Lycoming County and then one up in Tioga and Sullivan Counties and then we invited our colleagues down in the Greater Susquehanna Valley and also in Bloomsburg and Danville and Columbia and Montour United Way.”

To date, they’ve raised about $350,000. They’re now in the process of working through some grants.

“Primarily focused on response right now although we know that there’s going to be long recovery probably so this first round is really focused on those folks like some of our partners. Like the American Rescue Workers and others that really need the help right now to get figured out and get people housing and take care of some of the immediate needs,” Frick told us.

The “United Way Cares” project is joined by 14 United Ways across the state. They have been using social media to get the word out. Ron Frick, president of the Lycoming County United way tells us they are equipped for response and recovery.. and it’s important to give back to those who are less fortunate.

“People had never been in line for food or didn’t need any kind of assistance now those folks really need our help. This is really a national issue but you can give locally so it’s really cool to see how the community is kind of working together to support what’s a really big issue for almost every community in the country,” Frick said.

Frick also tells us ultimately he would like to raise a million dollars. And this Friday United Way will be announcing where the first round of grants will be going.

All money raised will stay local to help people in our region who are struggling during the crisis. You can make a donation by Clicking Here.