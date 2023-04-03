SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An art installation by Lackawanna County native Frank Dubas called ‘April Showers Scranton Empowers’, is now visible in one part of the Electric City.

Dozens of colorful umbrellas hang above the alley of Bogart Court in Scranton.

It’s a creative way to get people to visit a different part of The Downtown.

“So I figured add a little color to the neighborhood, it’s a very quaint street that we’re on here, and I think it has an extreme amount of potential, and, in a way, I want to call attention to it, and the possibilities here,” said Dubas.

There is cable wire that is run through the structure of each umbrella, anchored inside the buildings and along a fence.

The installation survived the strong winds over the weekend.