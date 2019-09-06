Unique Pizza

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Outrageous pizzas that go beyond cheese and pepperoni are making a splash on social media.

CBS News Reporter Hilary Lane has more on the over-the-top concoctions.

If you can’t decide between pizza or burgers for lunch – now you can have both.

This New York restaurant offers a pizza topped with French fries, fried eggs, 16 cheeseburgers and finished off with chipotle sauce and bacon.

The cheeseburger pizza is just one of the over the top dishes at Krave It.

This pizza has fried chicken and waffles with maple syrup.

There’s one loaded with tater tots and black beans… or the mac and cheese with Cheetos on top.

Ashlee Aisoa, who works next door at a restaurant called mac and cheese came over to Krave-It for a slice with buffalo chicken and Doritos.

“I love all the different combinations. I love different things. So if it’s not what you’d expect, that’s what I like” said Ashley Aiosa.

“We basically believe in doing things that everyone else is afraid of doing” said Vishee Mandahar.

Krave It owner Vishee Mandahar says he is constantly thinking of out-of-the-box pizza combinations so people will post them on Instagram.

“If we come up with an idea and post it right away, we’ll get 5 thousand, 10 thousand, 20 thousand views in like an hour or two hours,” he noted.

Other pizza places.. Are doing the same.

You’ll find social media posts of over-the-top creations from all over the world as well as outrageous pizzas cooked-up at home.

New York’s the parlor restaurant offers a dessert pizza: Ice cream is scooped into fresh dough and topped with caramel popcorn and chocolate sauce.

“It’s a wow factor. It’s definitely Instagram able because everything has to be these days,” said Dave Dibari, Owner..

It’s another social media sensation. Delivering new customers to restaurants eager for a slice of the action. Krave It pizza in New York sells a “three-course pizza” that includes cheeseburger sliders, battered onion rings, and deep-fried Oreos all on one pie