WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers in Union County were called to a crash Saturday afternoon killing one and injuring another.

Pennsylvania State Police say in a release they investigated a two-vehicle crash on July 1 at 12:40 p.m. on the 2000 block of Grand Valley Road.

Upon investigation, troopers found the first vehicle, a red pickup truck driven by 35-year-old Benjamin Martin of Mifflinburg, was traveling west on Grand Valley Road while the other vehicle, a black car, was traveling west.

Martin allegedly failed to follow the curve of the road and traveled into oncoming traffic, striking the black car head-on, Troopers say.

The pickup truck, according to PSP, then overturned and stopped in the middle of the road while the black car stopped on the south shoulder.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged, state police said, and the driver of the black car, 30-year-old Spencer Charles of Montgomery, was pronounced dead on the scene while the passenger was transported to a nearby hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck is facing multiple charges for the incident, including homicide by motor vehicle while Driving Under the Influence, aggravated assault by motor vehicle, and Driving Under the Influence of a controlled substance, according to PSP.

Public documents say after being arrested and arraigned, Martin was unable to post the $35,000 cash bail set by Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch and is currently being held in the Union County Prison.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Martin for July 18, according to public documents.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide information as it becomes available.