Union County coffee shop hosts benefit for deceased 11-year-old

ALLENWOOD, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Union County coffee shop is giving back through a fundraiser for a child in their community who passed away.

Fifth-grade student Hunter Reynolds of Watsontown was tragically killed in a car accident, last week. When Megan Solomon, Owner of Wagging Tale Coffee Company in Allenwood heard the news she wanted to give back.

“We just wanted to set something up and be as supportive as we can,” said Meghan Solomon, Wagging Tale Coffee Company Owner.

They created these flyers and started collecting donations to hold an event Friday, March 4, from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., to benefit the Hunter Beck Reynolds Memorial Fund.

‘We will have all of our coffees, teas, lemonade, blitzers, all of the stuff that we offer on a daily basis. The only difference is we are donating 100 percent of everything that we make tomorrow,” said Solomon.

“We have every worker we have tomorrow being here. Everybody’s putting in extra time. We have a mass amount of boxes just delivered for everything tomorrow,” said Heidi Urbanski, employee, Wagging Tale Coffee Company.











Hunter was just 11-years-old and attended school at Warrior Run where he played football.

“When you hear of such terrible news of a child passing you know it’s not every day you hear that. Especially in something so tragic,” said Solomon.

The fundraiser will be held from Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Residents are encouraged to drop in and have a cup of coffee to honor Hunter.

“Why do you start a business? You know, you want to help out your community and that’s the best way that we can help,” Solomon explained.