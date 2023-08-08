UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Union County, a campground was badly damaged by the storm. Downed trees did a lot of damage to several campers and RVs at the Union County site. Visitors and workers were busy Tuesday trying to cut up the trees and do repairs.

By the end of the storm, eight people were left with severe damage to their campers, with many others dealing with minor damage.

“These were live good solid oak trees, so that was our concern about how the trees got ripped up right out of the ground and the roots came up right out of the ground,” said Irene Geiswite, Owner of Sensational Family Campground.

No one was injured during the storm in Union County.