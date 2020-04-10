Live Now
White House COVID-19 Update

Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus By The Numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

COVID-19 County Response

Union: 164 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Cargill Meat Solutions

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST UNION TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) It’s still unclear when a Hazleton Area meat packing plant will reopen.

The company, Cargill Meat Solutions, voluntarily closed its doors earlier this week in response to COVID-19 concerns. More than 800 people work at the facility in the Humboldt Industrial Park.

The union representing the majority of the employees says they were told that 164 employees tested positive for COVID-19. So what’s next for the plant?

The story coming up on Eyewitness News at 5pm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos