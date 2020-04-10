Union: 164 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Cargill Meat Solutions

EAST UNION TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) It’s still unclear when a Hazleton Area meat packing plant will reopen.

The company, Cargill Meat Solutions, voluntarily closed its doors earlier this week in response to COVID-19 concerns. More than 800 people work at the facility in the Humboldt Industrial Park.

The union representing the majority of the employees says they were told that 164 employees tested positive for COVID-19. So what’s next for the plant?

The story coming up on Eyewitness News at 5pm.