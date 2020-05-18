Uninsured patients covered by federal funding for COVID-19 testing & treatment

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday that uninsured patients who need COVID-19 testing and treatment will be covered under the federal coronavirus aid packages.

Health care providers are able to conduct tests and give treatment and then apply for reimbursement.

Claims are being accepted as of May 6th and will be accepted for services dating back to February 4th 2020.

“All Pennsylvanians should have access to necessary testing for COVID-19 and this federal funding will help eliminate any financial burden on those both providing and receiving tests,” Gov. Wolf — quoted from a press release received by Eyewitness News

According to the PA Department of Human Services, health coverage is available through the state’s Medicaid program and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

Both can be applied for here. COVID-19 testing is mandatory coverage for both programs as well as individual, marketplace, and Medicare insurance.

