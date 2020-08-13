Unexpected guest visits Eyewitness News studio in downtown Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Eyewitness News staff received an visit from an unexpected guest Thursday just before noon.

A porcupine was seen roaming the perimeter of the building at 62 South Franklin Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The animal hopped up on to a ledge at the front of the building and began scratching at the window as bystanders pulled out their cellphones and started recording.

After admiring its own reflection in the window, it scurried toward Boscov’s Department store where he climbed a tree near the parkade, settling in on a branch approximately 35 feet above the ground.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission was dispatched and a game warden came to check out the situation. The warden determined the animal was in good health and should be left alone. He said the animal is nocturnal and would hopefully come down at night and make his way back toward the Susquehanna River bank.

