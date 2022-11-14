WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It is often unexpected when someone finds themselves out of work or even when employers desperately need to fill a job.

A local workforce center’s mission is to help people get back on their feet and keep local businesses fully staffed.

Finding yourself unemployed can be scary and oftentimes, it’s unexpected.

“And you just never know when you’re going to find yourself in these circumstances,” said Anthony Melf, Special Projects Manager for Pennslyvania Career Link.

The staff at Pennsylvania Career Link in Wilkes-Barre works to ease job-related stress and help job seekers and employers through tough times.

Their mission is to connect the unemployed, or under-employed, with a suitable job.

“We like to consider ourselves the bridge between job seekers and employers,” Business Services Representative at Pennsylvania Career Link, Andy Strutko said.

The services offered by the center are free of charge and include resume assistance, wifi and computer use, and of course, job openings.

Helping businesses find the right employee is another top priority.

“Whether you’re looking for a job or whether you’re an employer, we’re here to help you any way we can,” Strutko explained.

They recognize that every person, and business, is different and every search is unique.

“A built-in, ready-to-go system with lots of resources that can be customized to your needs really makes the process less stressful, to know that you have a support network that’s cheering you on and ready and able to guide you,” Melf added.

The only real cost of this process is your time.

For those looking for employment opportunities, stop in, take a look at the job wall, or online and see what’s available.

There are local PA Career Link Centers located in Wilkes-Barre, Pottsville, and Hazleton.

All are open and ready to help you with your job search.