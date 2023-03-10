HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Area 911 centers are putting a call out for help in filling vacant staff positions including dispatchers and call takers.

Luzerne County officials say managers and supervisors are assisting with handling emergency calls.

Luzerne County is seeing a 50 percent vacancy and is taking steps to attract and hire staff and the staffing concerns are a statewide issue.

Coming up tonight on Eyewitness News reporter Andy Mehalshick talks with the Luzerne County 911 Director as well as a dispatcher and other directors throughout the region about the issue.