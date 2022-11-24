EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Weis Markets announced a recall for over 100 containers of “Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream” due to undeclared allergens.

According to the FDA, Weis issued a recall for undeclared soy and coconut allergens in their 48 oz. containers Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream. On top of the container, the lid should read “Weis Quality Caramel Caribou Ice Cream.”

Officials said the UPC is 041497-01288 and should have a sell by date of 11/08/23.

The FDA said 108 containers of the ice cream could have been distributed in 197 Weis Markets in Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, and West Virginia.

So far, officials say there have been no illnesses reported as of November 23.

Customers who have purchased this product may return it for a full refund. For more information, contact Weis Customer Service at 1-866-999-9347 Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. EST.