LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced that Beltzville State Park’s beach is closed to swimming as of July 19.

DCNR said the beach will remain closed as a precaution until they take an acceptable water sample.

Officials did not specify what was wrong with the water sample.

Other than swimming, all other activities at Beltzville State Park are open.

For further information about Pennsylvania’s State Parks, visit the DCNR website.