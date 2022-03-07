Ukrainian with local ties speaks out after fleeing

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Just under two weeks ago, a woman was forced to flee Ukraine with her four-year-old son. She was once a foreign exchange student at Wyoming Valley West High School.

Nataliia Paskal is a Ukrainian native but spent a year of her life right here in our area. She recently fled Ukraine in fear for her and her son’s life. She was a student at Wyoming Valley West High School during the 1007-2008 school year. She says it wasn’t about learning U.S. History or American literature it was all about meeting new people and learning their way of thinking.

Paskal is grateful for her time in northeastern Pennsylvania and appreciated meeting so many different cultures, which our country is known for. She moved to Norway two years ago but was visiting her home in Ukraine with her son Alex when the war broke out. She takes a unique perspective on the conflict saying she doesn’t trust Ukrainians or Russians because she says, neither country is telling the whole truth.

“I’m sure that anyway cannot be stopped by hatred. If you hate Ukrainians, Russians or Americans. It’s not going to help us. We’re all humans on the same planets. Humans have to help humans. We don’t have another planet. We have to make sure that this planet is safe for everybody,” said Paskal.

She says the only reason she found safety and a way out of Ukraine was all thanks to the help of a Russian.

Paskal says war or not, she learned to love all people thanks to her time here in NEPA.