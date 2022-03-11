Ukrainian homestead in Carbon County prays for fellow Ukrainians fighting

LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Ukrainian relief efforts persist across our region and support continues to pour in for the people living in war-torn Ukraine. A Ukrainian organization in Carbon County is doing what it can to help.

“Ukraine means a lot, it’s in my heart, I left when I was a child,” said Eugenia Podolak, Ukrainian Homestead Board of Directors.

84-year-old Eugenia Podolak and her family fled Ukraine in WW II when she was a young child. She says the images she is watching from Ukraine are giving her flashbacks of when she was only 12 years old. When her homeland was being bombed by Germany.

“When I was looking now with what was going on. The first sirenes when I heard, chills went through my body- everything came back,” explained Podolak.

Podolak and Paula Holoviak help run the Ukrainian homestead near Lehighton in Carbon County it is a cultural center that has been here since the ear 1950s its mission: support Ukraine.

“Obviously it’s devastating. We are incredibly upset. We want to be able to do something. I personally can’t sleep. Praying as a community we are certainly engaged in praying but we are also engaged in activism. What we are trying to raise money items provide aid to all tose refugees,” expressed Holoviak.

Holoviak and Podolak like many people around the world are trying to figure out what Vladimir Putin is hoping to achieve with this invasion. They say Ukrainians will continue to resist.

“How is he going to be able to hold roughly 40 million people captive? They do not want Russia to control their country. He will have a prolonged insurgency that could last for years,” stated Holoviak.

They say Putin’s actions will bac fire. They insist he has only made Ukraine stronger and more committed to fighting for their freedom.