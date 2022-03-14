Ukrainian flags will fly alongside the Irish at Scranton’s St. Patrick’s Parade

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Ukrainian flags will fly alongside Irish flags in Scranton this Saturday as a local Irish organization plans to show support for Ukraine during the St. Patrick’s Parade.

Members of Hook O’Malley Division 4 always march in the parade, celebrating their Irish heritage. This year, they had Ukrainian flags custom-made to wave and pass out at the parade.

They also made a banner in support of Ukraine amid Russia’s brutal invasion. Members say they felt it was important to show they are standing with Ukrainians, including the Ukrainian-American Community in Scranton.

“Well, I hope they feel united and feel that we’re supporting them also through our actions,” said John Fletcher, Man of the Year, AOH Paul Hook O’Malley Division 4.

Some members of St. Vladimir’s Ukrainian Catholic Church may also participate in the parade.