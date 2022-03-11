Ukrainian flags are in low stock due to communities showing support

POCONOS, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Since Russia’s attack, many Americans have been showing their support for Ukrainians through the use of flags.

Symbols of our nation’s pride fill the lawn of the flag store in Hamilton Township. Inside you find thousands of flags and outdoor ornaments.

The flag store carries countries’ flags from around the globe. The slot for the Ukrainian flag has been out of stock for weeks. The demand for it is higher than ever.

Sue Catalano is a buyer for the store – and says they receive around 20 phone calls a day of people trying to order a Ukrainian flag.

She tells us the support from the community is overwhelming.

“Since this started, I’m not exaggerating in any way shape, or form, hundreds of calls. It’s just like America – we’ll support the underdog whenever they can,” said Catalano.

The flag store works with four American-based distributors she says all have been behind since COVID hit.

“Flags have been in such demand for the last two years,” said Catalano.

She tells us the Ukrainian flag shortage is hitting the industry across the nation.

“I basically got an email back that said, ‘if you’re looking for Ukrainian flags, we’re not going to be able to help you.’ so even distributors are not taking on new customers because of this,” stated Catalano.

Outside of Pocono Cheesecake Factory in Swiftwater, a Ukrainian flag is hanging proudly on display.

The owner tells us he bought the last one from the flag store.

“I woke up Saturday morning thinking it would be a great symbol of solidarity with Ukraine and what’s going on there,” explained Alfred Johnson.

The flag store tells Eyewitness News they continue to take orders for the Ukrainian flag – but are unsure when they will have more in stock.