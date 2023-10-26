SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As the war between Israel and Hamas continues to make headlines, so does the battle between Russia and Ukraine.

On Thursday, a Ukrainian church in Lackawanna County received a donation, one they hope will go a long way to helping Ukrainians get through a very tough time.

A $1,000 donation went to Saint Vladimir’s Ukrainian Church in Scranton Thursday in hopes of bringing some peace to people in Ukraine.

The donation comes as Russia steps up its attacks in a war that has been going on for more than 600 days.

Representatives from the Paul Hook O’Malley Division 4 of the ancient order of hibernians continue to show their support toward Ukraine as they presented two checks to the pastor of Saint Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church.

“It means a lot because we see that in our community all the time supporting us,” said Father Myron Myronyuk, Pastor of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church.

It’s the organization’s second donation since the war between Russia and Ukraine began in 2022.

“It’s scary and none of them want to be at war, family members are dying and it’s total torment and this is going on for a long time so we just wanted to be here to try and help them again,” said Paul Hook O’Malley Division 4 President Patrick O’Malley.

The money will help gather supplies for both soldiers at war and those caught in battle– including money for uniforms and equipment, an ambulance, medication and food.

“People need our support and that we can be able with that support to give them whatever they need,” Father Myron explained.

The Russo-Ukrainian war is no longer the only battle-grabbing headlines, but the Ancient Order of Hibernians plans to continue to help support as many people as possible.

“There are people out there that are going through something that no one can ever imagine and we should be there to help our fellow human beings, making sure that they are safe,” O’Malley explained.

“It’s nice that the United States is trying to help everyone and even with this situation with some big trouble in Israel. United States remembering Ukraine while trying to help Israel,” said Father Myron.

There is information online on the church and the mission of the AOH Paul Hook O’Malley Division 4.