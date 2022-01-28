UGI works to restore gas after outage in Milford

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UGI says they are continuing work to restore service to those impacted Thursday by a natural gas outage in Pike County.

According to a press release, as of 10:30 a.m. on Friday, UGI has restored power to 717 of 1,379 customers impacted by the natural gas outage that occurred in Milford Borough, Milford Township, Westfall Township, and Matamoros Borough.

The company says over 80 UGI employees worked through the night going door to door to restore power and to re-light any appliances that required it.

UGI says they expect power to be restored to the remaining customers through the day Friday, pending they are allowed access to the properties.

Also, UGI issued reminders to customers as their personnel continue to work:

Under no circumstances should they attempt to restore their own natural gas service

Have someone at the property to allow UGI entry, if no one is their a notice will be left at the door with instructions for UGI to return

Customers who have special needs or circumstances should call the UGI Contact Center at 1-800-276-272 so they can make every effort to accomade the request.

Customers are encourage to ask for proper identification before allowing anyone in the home as UGI employees are required to carry photo ID cards and UGI badges.

Several warming centers that will remain open on Friday for the impacted customers. These centers include:

Matamoras Fire Department, 506 Avenue Q, Matamoras

Sushine Station, 476 US-6, Milford Township

Milford Bible Church, 110 Foxcroft Avenue, Dinman Township

Tom Quick INN, 411 Broad Street, Milford Borough

Customers are reminded if they smell gas to immediately leave the building and call 1-800-276-2722 from a safe location.