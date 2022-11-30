EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — UGI announced they are going through with their plan to raise gas rates on December 1. This increase marks the third time UGI has raised its rates in the past six months.

On average, UGI says the average consumer’s rate will increase to $123.28 per month.

In May 2022, UGI said their rate for the average residential consumer was $99.38 per month. On June 1, the average monthly rate increased to $106.74, a 7.4% increase.

On September 15, the PUC approved another 6.7% rate increase for UGI starting October 29.

At the time of the June 1 increase, UGI said they planned on raising their rates again on December 1; however, they planned on raising the average rate to $112.36 per month. The actual increase planned for December 1 is $123.28 per month.

UGI officials said they understand some customers may have difficulty paying their heating bill so they are offering options for those in need.

Customers with a limited or fixed income should visit www.ugi.com/customerassistance or call UGI at 1-800-UGI-WARM to determine if they are eligible for one of a number of energy assistance programs. In addition to company-sponsored programs, UGI can assist eligible customers in applying for federally-funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) grants. UGI encourages customers to use energy wisely and make efficiency improvements in their homes. UGI Officials in a Press Release

This December 1 increase is a 3.1% increase from the rate hike just over a month ago and a 24% increase from the average rate in May.