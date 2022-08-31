EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— UGI Utilities, Inc. announced Wednesday they will be increasing gas cost rates, on average, by 7.6% on September 1.

According to a media release from UGI, the average residential heating customer’s bill will increase from $106.69 per month to $114.83 per month starting on September 1, 2022.

At the beginning of the year, the Public Utility Commission said UGI charged an average of $98.62 per month but requested to raise that price by 9.5% to $108.01 per month in March. The PUC reviewed their request and approved an 8.1% increase to 106.69.

“Energy prices in general, including natural gas, have continued to rise due to increased global demand, among other factors” Chris Brown, UGI Vice President and General Manager of Rates and Supply, said.

According to UGI, this is the second rate increase this year raising the average cost by 16.4% or $16.21 per month since January.

UGI said customers with a limited or fixed income should call UGI at 1-800-UGI-WARM to determine if they qualify for any energy assistance programs or federally-funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) grants.