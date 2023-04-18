WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UGI Utilities, Inc. is scheduled to begin a natural gas main replacement project next Monday, which will impact the City of Wilkes-Barre.

According to UGI, the natural gas main replacement project will start on Monday, April 24 on Washington Street from Elm Street to East Chestnut Street as well as East Chestnut Street from Washington Street to North Main Street.

Officials say crews will be working from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and during construction hours, drivers and residents should expect road closures and traffic delays and parking will also be restricted in the area.

However, accommodations will be made for school buses and emergency response vehicles, officials say.

UGI says crews will be replacing around 2,000 feet of non-contemporary gas main and the project will also renew gas service lines to 73 customers. UGI officials say crews will work with residents to access their properties and complete service line work if necessary.

According to UGI, the infrastructure project is expected to be complete by Friday, June 30.

For more information on UGI Utilities, Inc., or the infrastructure project visit their website or Facebook page.