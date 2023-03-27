LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UGI Utilities Inc., announced Monday two scheduled infrastructure projects set to begin next week in Luzerne County.

UGI says they will begin two natural gas main replacement projects the week of April 3 impacting the City of Wilkes-Barre and the Borough of Luzerne, both in Luzerne County.

According to a press release, the Wilkes-Barre project will impact Conynham Street from Wilkes-Barre Boulevard to Kidder Street as about 900 feet of natural gas main will be replaced during construction. UGI will also be renewing services to nine customers and the project is expected to be completed by mid-May.

Officials say the Luzerne Borough project will impact Bennett Street from Kelly Street to Sly Street. In addition, construction will occur on parts of Walnut Street, Seebold Street, and Charles Street.

As the release reads, around 5,000 feet of natural gas main will be replaced during the Luzerne construction. UGI tells Eyewitness News they will also renew services to 121 homes and businesses and the project is expected to be completed by early July.

UGI Officials say construction hours for both projects will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

According to UGI, during construction hours, residents should expect to experience road closures, detours, and traffic delays. Parking will also be restricted on those blocks during construction hours however, accommodations will be made for school buses and emergency vehicles.

“UGI recognizes area residents will be inconvenienced during these projects. We will work to complete construction in a timely manner. These projects are part of UGIs continuing commitment to providing safe and reliable natural gas service to our customers and our communities. We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we make this long-term system improvement,” explained Tim Angstadt, Vice President of Operations.

For more information on the natural gas and electric utility company UGI Utilities Inc., visit their website, Facebook page, or Twitter.