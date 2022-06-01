EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— UGI representatives announced on June 1 they would be increasing natural gas prices for consumers with an additional increase planned for December.

According to a press release from UGI, residential user rates are increasing by 7.4%, commercial user rates are increasing by 8.9%, and industrial user rates are increasing by 9.4% on June 1.

If the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) approves UGI’s proposed rate increase for December, residential rates will increase an additional 5.4%, commercial rates will increase an additional 6.2%, and industrial rates will increase an additional 6.6%.

Representatives from UGI said they are required to file their gas cost rates annually for review with the PUC and that they may adjust the proposed rates to reflect changes in natural gas prices.

In their press release, UGI said they cannot, by law, earn a profit on natural gas.

Customers may call UGI at 1-800-276-2722 to receive further information on the proposed rates or to find out what actions they may take.

Customers with a limited or fixed income should call UGI at 1-800-UGI-WARM to determine if they are eligible for one of several energy assistance programs.