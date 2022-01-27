UGI: Natural gas outage in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many in Pike County are waking up without natural gas, according to UGI.

UGI says that approximately 2,400 customers in the area of Milford have “experienced a disruption” in natural gas services Thursday morning. UGI has not said what caused the outage or given a service restoration time. Delaware Valley School District has closed on Thursday, citing a “lack of natural gas.”

Customers do not need to call to report the outage, but if you smell natural gas UGI asks that you call at 1-800-276-2722.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will continue to update you as more information becomes available.