EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — UGI Utilites, Inc. announced Tuesday its gas rates will start to decrease in the month of March.

According to UGI Utilities, its purchased gas cost rates will decrease on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. As a result of the decrease, the average home heating bill will drop by about 8 percent, dropping from $214.49 a month to $114.51 per month.

As we now see lower wholesale prices for our gas purchase activity following the increases leading into the winter period, UGI is pleased to pass along these lower costs to our customers. Natural gas remains an excellent energy choice, backed by local, reliable shale gas supplies. UGI recognizes affordability is important to our customers and we strive to bring all customers a balance of affordability, reliability, and carbon smart energy choice with our natural gas service offering.” Paul Szykman, UGI Chief Regulatory Officer

According to state law, utility companies are required to pass the cost of the natural gas they purchased directly to customers without any markup on the price.

Although the price is decreasing, UGI says they realize some customers may still have some difficulty paying their heating bills. So the company is offering budget billing as well as several free payment options to those who enroll in UGI’s online bill payment program or the auto-deduction program to help customers manage bill payments.

Customers with a limited or fixed income should visit UGI’s customer assistance tab on their website or call 1-800-UGI-WARM (1-800-844-9276) to see if they’re eligible for one of the energy assistance programs, as UGI helps eligible customers apply for federally-funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) grants.

For more information about efficiency improvement programs and how to use energy wisely visit UGI’s website to learn more.