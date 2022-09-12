EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Before temperatures decrease in the fall, UGI Corporation has some advice for residents before they turn to their heaters for warmth.

UGI advises residents to have their heating systems professionally checked, as this can ultimately reduce fuel costs by up to 10%, as well as reduce the likelihood of emergency services being needed in the winter.

UGI is recommending the following steps to prepare:

Cleaning or replacing the filter

Installing a programable thermostat,

Checking on any exhaust flues or chimneys,

Sealing any air leaks,

Making sure any appliances have proper airflow,

Clearing flammable objects from the water heater and furnace,

Double checking any smoke or carbon monoxide detectors,

Not plugging everything into the same power cord

UGI claims that rearranging furniture could also be helpful. This ensures that no vents are obstructed, and no pieces of furniture nearby a heating system are blocking off heat, cooling down the room. Rearranging furniture can result in a more evenly heated room.

Learn more about how to prepare for the heating season, including UGI’s rebate policy, by visiting their website.