EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — UGI Utilities announced its purchased gas cost rates will decrease on December 1 lowering customer’s monthly bills.

Officials state the average residential heating customer receiving gas supply from UGI will see a bill decrease of 20.2%, lowering the average monthly bill from $116.76 per month to $93.17 per month.

Despite this decrease, UGI recognizes some customers may have difficulty paying their heating bills.

The company offers budget billing, as well as multiple payment options such as via UGI’s online account center and app, as well as an auto-pay program to assist customers in managing bill payments.

In addition, customers with a limited or fixed income can visit UGI’s website or call UGI at 1-800-UGI-WARM to determine if they are eligible for one of several energy assistance programs.

UGI notes they can assist eligible customers in applying for federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) grants.