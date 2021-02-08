UGI files request for customer rate increase

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBE/WYOU-TV) — On Monday, UGI filed a request with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) to increase its base rates for electric service to customers by $8.7 million annually.

UGI says the increase will fund system improvements and information technology investments. UGI says the rate increase is necessary to support customer service activities and maintain reliable service.

The company says funding will improve accelerated repair, replacement or improvement of aged and aging distribution infrastructure on its system and the ongoing upgrade of UGI
Information Technology systems.

In 2018, UGI made a base rate increase which they say helped the company fund system investments.

In addition to the requested rate increase, UGI is also proposing an Emergency Relief Program to assist customers who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

