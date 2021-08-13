Cooling station open for those still without power in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UGI Electric is continuing to work to restore power to more than 900 customers who remain without power due to the storms that came through Thursday evening.

According to a press release from UGI, around 5,400 customers originally lost power due to the storms, with additional outages occurring during a second wave of storms. The current outages were caused by more than 80 incidents as UGI received approximately 30 additional crew members to aid in the response for assistance.

“If you are a residential customer with special needs and have an emergency, please

contact your regional 911 center. Special needs customers calling UGI to report an outage

should identify themselves to the customer service representative. UGI can provide

information to assist you in connecting to your local 911 center. You can contact UGI at

(800) 276-2722,” UGI stated in its release..

Due to the power outages and extremely hot temperatures, UGI and the American Red Cross have come together to establish a cooling center at the Back Mountain Regional EMA building, located at 3593 PA-118, in Dallas, the release states.

Customers who were impacted by the outages can get refreshments and ice at the center and the facility will also be available for customers to charge their phones.

UGI says they hope to have the majority of customers’ service returned by end of the day, Friday. Yet, several hundred customers may be without power until Saturday. Customers can check the UGI outage map to stay up to date with the latest information.

Viewers can track storms using the Eyewitness Weather Interactive Radar, and also plan ahead with the weather forecast from the Eyewitness Weather Team.