BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UGI Utilities Inc., announced the start date of a natural gas main replacement project in Bloomsburg next week.

The natural gas main replacement project in Bloomsburg, Columbia County will start next Monday, the week of June 19.

Construction hours will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday and area residents will experience road closures, detours, and traffic delays during construction hours.

Parking will also be restricted on certain blocks during construction hours. However, special accommodations will be made for emergency vehicles.

The project will impact a section of the northern part of town, including the following streets:

Millville Road (SR 4009);

Iron Street, from East First Street North;

Millville Road, from North Iron Street;

Summit Avenue, north to Millville Road; Other impacted streets include: Glenn Avenue; Eyer Street; Irondale Road; Kessler Avenue.



More than 6,000 feet of non-contemporary main will be replaced. This project will also renew gas service lines to around 70 customers.

The project is expected to be completed by early September.