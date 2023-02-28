BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UGI Utilities, Inc. will begin a natural gas main replacement project that will impact Berwick Borough in Columbia County and Salem Township in Luzerne County.

According to a press release, the natural gas main replacement project is scheduled to begin Monday, March 6, and will include a section of the southern part of Berwick and the following streets:

Seventh Street from Market Street to Chestnut Street;

Sixth Street from Market Street to Chestnut Street;

Fifth Street from Pine Street to Fowler Avenue, Luzerne County;

Fourth Street from Pine Street to Fowler Avenue, Luzerne County;

Third Street from Pine Street to Fowler Avenue, Luzerne County;

Wyandotte Street from Pine Street to Chestnut Street;

Pine Street from Seventh Street south to Third Street;

Chestnut Street from Seventh Street south to Third Street;

Walnut Street from Fifth Street to Third Street;

Spruce Street between Fifth Street and 4 ½ Street;

Center Street from West 10th Street to West 12th Street.

More than 10,000 feet of non-contemporary main are being replaced and the project will also renew gas service lines to around 250 customers, UGI officials say.

Accoridng to UGI, construction will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday, March 6 through Friday, March 10 and during construction hours, residents will experience road closures, detours, and traffic delays. Parking also will be restricted on those blocks during construction although, accommodations will be made for school buses and emergency vehicles.

“UGI recognizes area residents will be inconvenienced during this project. We will work to complete construction in a timely manner. This project is part of UGI’s continuing commitment to providing safe and reliable natural gas service to our customers and our communities. We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we make this long-term system improvement,” said Tim Angstadt, Vice President of Operations.

The project is expected to be completed by early September 2023. For more information check out UGI Utilities’ website or Facebook page.