UCP Celebrates Its 39th Annual Gift Wrapping Stand

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A holiday tradition nearly four years strong continues. The United Cerebral Palsy of Northeastern Pennsylvania held its annual holiday gift wrap stand at the Viewmont Mall on Saturday.

The event is mostly run by volunteers. All of the money raised goes to the UCP of NEPA Children’s Center in Clarks Summit to fund programs dedicated to assisting those with disabilities.

“I think it just shows how many people support those with disabilites and want to help them lead normal lives within the community. They’re just like you and me and that’s what we’re here to do,” Rae Baldino, the Director of Communications and Development at UCP, said.

You can get your gifts wrapped at the stand at the Viewmont Mall from 12pm to 9pm everyday, until December 24th.