Uber driver charged for pursuing hit-and-run driver with unwilling passenger inside

Passenger pleads "You have to pull over and let me out."

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A man from Drums is facing charges of unlawful restraint after police say he pursued a hit-and-run driver while holding an underage girl in his vehicle, as she demanded to be let out, for 11 minutes.

Officers were dispatched for a hit-and-run on Northampton Street in Wilkes-Barre. Police say Cui Long was an Uber driver and giving a passenger a ride home. Long was struck by an unidentified driver on Northampton Street, just around the corner from where he was supposed to drop his rider off.

Long began following after the car that hit him, police say. The passenger demanded to be let out of the vehicle several times but Long refused, court papers say.

The rider called 911 because police say she was in fear. After explaining the situation to a dispatcher, she told Long “the cops said you have to pull over and let me out.”

Police say Long ignored her demands and continued pursuing the other vehicle. In total, Long drove an additional 11 minutes with the unwilling passenger.

Long is being charged with unlawful restraint and recklessly endangering another person.