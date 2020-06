WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, is in Wilkes-Barre Thursday afternoon talking with business and community leaders about the reopening of the country.







Ross tells Eyewitness News he wants to hear the opinions of local business owners and economic development officials about what the federal government can do to help restart the local economy.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick talks with the secretary one-on-one on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.