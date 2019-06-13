U.S. Postal Service unveils Bush stamp

(WBRE/WYOU) — The U.S. Postal Service will unveil a stamp honoring former President George H. W. Bush during a ceremony in College Station, Texas.

The stamp features a striking image of Bush, who served as president from 1989 to 1993, in a gray suit, white shirt and star-spotted blue tie. The stamp will be available for sale starting Wednesday.

Trending Stories

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.