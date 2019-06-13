U.S. Postal Service unveils Bush stamp

(WBRE/WYOU) — The U.S. Postal Service will unveil a stamp honoring former President George H. W. Bush during a ceremony in College Station, Texas.
The stamp features a striking image of Bush, who served as president from 1989 to 1993, in a gray suit, white shirt and star-spotted blue tie. The stamp will be available for sale starting Wednesday.
