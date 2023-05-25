AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — All eyes will be in the sky this weekend for the Great Pocono Raceway Airshow.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels headline the show, and Eyewitness News got an exclusive preview with the crew Thursday afternoon.

The Blue Angels touched down at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Avoca on Thursday.

Preparations are underway for their performance in the Great Pocono Raceway Airshow this Memorial Day Weekend in Long Pond, Monroe County.

Since 1946, the Blue Angels have flown for more than 500 million spectators, all across the United States.

