U.S. Marshals Service arrest Wyoming County man wanted for multiple offenses

NICHOLSON, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a Nicholson man for multiple offenses on Wednesday.

According to the task force 23-year-old Dylon Carpenter was wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies throughout Wyoming County for burglary, fleeing/eluding police officers, resisting arrest and failure to appear.

The Marshals Service checked for Carpenter at his home on Mroz Lane in Nicholson. Nicholson fled the property upon discovering he was going to be apprehended.

Task force members say they searched a wooded area near the home and found Carpenter hiding in a hunter’s blind. He was turned over to Wyoming County law enforcement officers.