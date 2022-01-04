U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrest Dickson City shooting suspect

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of 24-year-old Lamar Davis wanted by police for running and evading. after a stand-off that took place in Dickson City.

Police say, on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Dickson City Police investigated a report of gunshots in the 1000 block of Grant Court.

Officers say because of the investigation, they were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Davis, charging him with aggravated assault, firearms offenses, and other offenses.

Davis could not be found, and when he was found and identified the following day, Davis evaded capture again by fleeing the scene. According to law enforcement on Tuesday, January 4, at around 9:30 p.m. members of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) checked a home in the 200 block of Willow Street, Dunmore, where they found and arrested Davis without incident.

The news release states that Davis was turned over to the Dickson City Police Department to be processed and arraigned in front of a Magisterial District Judge Kipp Edward Adcock where he was remanded to the Lackawanna County Prison, unable to post the $250,000 monetary bail that was set.

A preliminary hearing for Davis is scheduled for 11:15 a.m on Tuesday, January 11th.